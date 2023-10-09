Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Lottery’s annual ‘Thank A Teacher’ art contest open through Nov. 13

The contest is a statewide campaign to encourage students, parents and the general public to...
The contest is a statewide campaign to encourage students, parents and the general public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers.(Va Lottery)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery and The Supply Room’s seventh annual Thank A Teacher art contest is now underway.

The contest is a statewide campaign to encourage students, parents and the general public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers.

So far, Virginians have sent more than 200,000 thank-you notes, which include a unique web code teachers can use to enter for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation and other prizes.

Participants will have their artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The contest is open through Nov. 13, and artwork can be submitted online. All entries will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of members from Virginia’s art community, and winning designs will be revealed in March.

Three winners will be selected in total. However, only one student from each school level will take home the prize—elementary, middle and high school. The contest winners will receive a $200 Visa gift card and $1,000 from The Supply Room and the Virginia Lottery towards their school.

For more information about the Thank a Teacher Art Contest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Two deputies were injured early Sunday after an alleged drunk driver collided with their SUV,...
2 deputies injured in alleged drunk driver crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Ashlea Slayback
Woman gave cocaine to child multiple times, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warming up into mid week
Church World Service in Harrisonburg signed its first lease, offering a stable, temporary home...
CWS Harrisonburg signs new lease for refugee temporary housing
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
CWS Harrisonburg signs new lease for refugee temporary housing