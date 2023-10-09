Virginia Lottery’s annual ‘Thank A Teacher’ art contest open through Nov. 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery and The Supply Room’s seventh annual Thank A Teacher art contest is now underway.

The contest is a statewide campaign to encourage students, parents and the general public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers.

So far, Virginians have sent more than 200,000 thank-you notes, which include a unique web code teachers can use to enter for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation and other prizes.

Participants will have their artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The contest is open through Nov. 13, and artwork can be submitted online. All entries will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of members from Virginia’s art community, and winning designs will be revealed in March.

Three winners will be selected in total. However, only one student from each school level will take home the prize—elementary, middle and high school. The contest winners will receive a $200 Visa gift card and $1,000 from The Supply Room and the Virginia Lottery towards their school.

For more information about the Thank a Teacher Art Contest, click here.

