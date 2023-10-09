White Horse Auto Wash devotes breast cancer awareness efforts to manager’s wife

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - White Horse Auto Wash continued the fight against breast cancer this weekend. Staff feels that giving back is the least they can do.

“A lot of times you’re not gonna walk past somebody that hasn’t been affected by breast cancer in any type of way. So just the fact that affects so many families all year every year we just wanna try to make it better in any way we can,” White Horse Auto Wash Operation Manager Kayla Johnson said.

The three-day fundraiser donated half of the funds from each ceramic coating to breast cancer awareness and research. Alongside voluntary cash donations, staff says this year was a successful one.

“We have almost, near two grand now, and just cash donations. I’m not sure of the car count, but our donations are a lot higher than last year,” Johnson said.

The spirit of spreading breast cancer awareness goes on every time October comes around. White Horse Auto Wash members feel like every car they serve is another opportunity to help encourage someone else to never give up in their cancer battle.

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation says one in eight women will develop this disease in her lifetime.

For White Horse’s staff in the Friendly City, Breast Cancer Awareness Month hits especially close to home.

“Our GM here at White Horse, his wife just got diagnosed with breast cancer so she has just started chemo and everything so, it kind of hits a little close to the White Horse family,” Johnson said.

Family members of past and present employees have dealt with breast cancer. The organizers remain hopeful in helping patients go through this,” Johnson said.

“We are trying to bring more cars and more donations, more local business partners to do something with us on this weekend. If we can make it two weekends of October, we’re trying to better ourselves,” Johnson said.

Customers still have a chance to donate to breast cancer awareness all month long. White Horse Auto Wash will have a donation box and buttons on its register.

White Horse Auto Wash has the following hours for the month of October:

Monday – Saturday 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

