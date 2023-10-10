“To be great is not normal.” Cignetti praises Dukes ahead of week seven challenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People often say that history repeats itself but James Madison football is looking to prove them wrong.

The Dukes are 5-0 heading into a week seven matchup against Georgia Southern. The Dukes faced the same scenario last season before dropping their first game of the year to the Eagles. James Madison defense was solid last season, holding Georgia Southern to only 12 yards rushing. The Dukes struggled to keep up with the passing attack, however, as the Eagles racked up nearly 600 yards through the air.

This year, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti is focused on shutting out external factors, such as social media, as the Dukes get ready for the game on Saturday.

“To be great is not normal,” said Cignetti. “You’ve got to be able to do things that normal people cannot do. For our guys, that means turning off social media, quit reading the articles about undefeated teams... One of the big keys to staying successful is staying focused on what’s important.”

James Madison is set to host Georgia Southern on Saturday at noon at Bridgeforth Stadium. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

