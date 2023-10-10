Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Broadway’s Linville Creek Bridge returning soon with improvements

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The $4.9 million-dollar project is almost complete after more than a year of construction.

Lee Street connects drivers directly to West Virginia and back to Rockingham County. Longtime residents say the benefits go beyond helping vehicles travel.

“It supports our agriculture community west of us. It is also one of the main arteries and connects Corridor H in West Virginia to Interstate 81. We have a significant amount of truck traffic moving commerce out of the northern part of our country,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors District One Chairman Dewey Ritchie said.

VDOT and Fairfield-Echols LLC were able to maintain two-way traffic during the project. The bridge is seven feet wider to include a sidewalk and better lanes.

“It’s very wide, and that is a big asset to our youth that will walk this bridge to go to school. It’s a lower profile on this bridge than the old bridge and that’s a big benefit for the people coming out of the Exxon station there,” Ritchie said.

VDOT advises drivers to still be careful as Linville Creek will be a work zone for another few months.

The bridge traffic will switch Thursday, Oct. 12 so the temporary bridge can be taken down by Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise before weekend rain
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Mental Health in the medical field
The war that has broken out between Israel and Hamas over the past week has left many Jewish...
Harrisonburg Jewish community in pain over war raging in Israel
Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry
Warming Centers preparing for the colder weather