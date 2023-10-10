Broadway’s Linville Creek Bridge returning soon with improvements

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The $4.9 million-dollar project is almost complete after more than a year of construction.

Lee Street connects drivers directly to West Virginia and back to Rockingham County. Longtime residents say the benefits go beyond helping vehicles travel.

“It supports our agriculture community west of us. It is also one of the main arteries and connects Corridor H in West Virginia to Interstate 81. We have a significant amount of truck traffic moving commerce out of the northern part of our country,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors District One Chairman Dewey Ritchie said.

VDOT and Fairfield-Echols LLC were able to maintain two-way traffic during the project. The bridge is seven feet wider to include a sidewalk and better lanes.

“It’s very wide, and that is a big asset to our youth that will walk this bridge to go to school. It’s a lower profile on this bridge than the old bridge and that’s a big benefit for the people coming out of the Exxon station there,” Ritchie said.

VDOT advises drivers to still be careful as Linville Creek will be a work zone for another few months.

The bridge traffic will switch Thursday, Oct. 12 so the temporary bridge can be taken down by Spring 2024.

