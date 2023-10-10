CWS Harrisonburg signs new lease for refugee temporary housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg signed its first lease, offering a stable, temporary home for incoming immigrants and refugees.

Church World Service is an immigrant and refugee resettlement agency in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The agency works with immigrants and refugees before they enter U.S. soil. During the first two to four months of their time in the States, CWS offers them temporary housing whilst they search for their first permanent home in America.

Emily Bender, associate director of development at CWS Harrisonburg, said the new lease will provide stability to the organization. She said the more stability CWS can have, the more flexibility it can offer to incoming families from differing countries.

“We want immigrants and refugees who have sacrificed everything to come to this country to do better than survive, we want them to thrive,” Bender said. “This new lease and housing situation is going to enable us to better do that.”

Bender said CWS still plans on partnering with different housing agencies and non-profits to provide critical resettlement services to new neighbors, but the stability added from the lease will help give families more autonomy as they are waiting for permanent housing.

With the Hamas attacks on Israel, CWS Harrisonburg is unsure of the impact it will have in the Shenandoah Valley but still mourns the crises across the seas.

“What we do as an organization is we respond to humanitarian crises,” Bender said. In this case, we really grieve for the families of all who are affected by this.”

The last time an influx of asylum seekers came to the Shenandoah Valley was for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Taliban take over of Afghanistan.

