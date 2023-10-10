Fall first frost dates across the area

(WHSV) - With the cooler fall temperatures it is time for a frost and even a freeze. Here is a look at average first frost dates for the area in the fall.

Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands (WHSV)

BEST CONDITIONS FOR FROST

The nights to watch for is when the forecast is for temperatures in the 30s, the sky is going to be clear and wind is calm. Typically you would want lows in the mid 30s for frost but varying terrain in our area, sometimes under these conditions you will have a wide variety of lows. Areas that would be most likely to see frost with borderline low temperatures is low valleys, at the base of a hill or any terrain. This is where the cold air drains.

So the key is to watch for nights in the 30s, with light wind and clearing. A hard frost is when lows will be in the low 30s and that’s when plants are more at risk for damage. A hard freeze is when temperatures fall to or below 28 degrees.

The week of October 9, 2023

We do not expect a widespread hard frost this week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A breeze will prevent a frost for West Virginia and higher ridges.

A patchy frost for low spots in West Virginia and mainly the Shenandoah Valley where the wind lets up. Typical cold spots, at the base of any terrain or a hill.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: (Lows in the low 40s)

A patchy frost for low spots in West Virginia and mainly the Shenandoah Valley where the wind lets up. Typical cold spots, at the base of any terrain or a hill.

A widespread frost and freeze for the rest of our West Virginia locations. Lows 29° to 33°

A widespread frost for the Shenandoah Valley, this would be a killing frost. Isolated freezing temperatures in the Shenandoah Valley. Low spots, at the base of any ridge, hill or terrain. Typical cold spots in the low 30s.

Another widespread frost expected for Sunday night. Lows in the low to mid 30s but Saturday will be the coldest night.

EARLIEST FIRST FROST

September 6-7, 1924. According to weather records, this is the earliest in the fall for a low at 36°. Now we would not know if there was a frost or not because it depends on the wind. However the handwritten records of local weather observers confirm that there was a light frost on the morning of September 6th and a heavier frost on the morning of September 7, 1924.

LATEST FIRST FROST

November 3, 2021. While lows did get into the upper 30s in October of 2021, there was not a widespread hard frost until we hit the first freeze of the year on November 3rd.

FIRST FREEZE DATES

Info on the first fall freeze and average dates (Maxuser | WHSV)

