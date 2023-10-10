Harrisonburg Jewish community in pain over war raging in Israel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The war that has broken out between Israel and Hamas over the past week has left many Jewish people in America shocked and heartbroken. For the Jewish community in Harrisonburg, the tragic conflict hits close to home as many people have friends and family in Israel.

“When you watch the news, as tragic as it is, it’s also very distant, but we have a lot of friends and family in Israel and many of us have been to Israel. We’re getting our information not only from the news but from the actual Facebook posts of our friends,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner of Beth El Congregation in Harrisonburg. “We’re seeing our friends and family wondering what’s happened, some are saying we grieve the loss of this person or that person and they show the picture, the grandmothers who have been lost, the children who have been lost, the little children who are missing.”

Rabbi Kurtz-Lendner said the extent of the death toll from the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel is even more significant when you consider the nation’s population.

“Over 1,000 people have been killed, on 9/11 over 3,000 Americans were killed. That was enough to send this entire country into a feeling of being under siege. 3,000 out of 300,000 million is a tiny percentage, and 1,000 out of 9 million is a much greater percentage, so imagine if instead of 3,000 people had been killed that 300,000 people had been killed,” he said.

Kurtz-Lendner said it is hard for many in the Jewish community because there is very little they can do besides providing financial support to organizations that are providing immediate relief on the ground in Israel.

“We are in direct pain and it pains us also knowing that the conflict is now spreading into Gaza and now Palestinian civilians are also being killed. So just expressing support and concern and whatever opinions we have on who is right and who is wrong I think handling those publicly right now can cause additional pain,” he said.

Kurtz-Lendner said that the Harrisonburg Community has been very supportive of its Jewish members, he said Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner emailed him directly expressing support.

He said it is also important to remember that the actions of the Israeli Government and Military do not reflect the beliefs of all Jewish people and that the conflict should not affect the relationship between Jewish and Muslim people in the U.S.

“I’ve reached out to my friends in the Muslim Community and we’ve all agreed that the friendships that we have are not going to be influenced by the events happening over there. There’s nothing any of us can do about the events happening over there so we’re going to focus on the friendships and the community relations we have here and we’re going to keep working together for the benefit of our communities here in Harrisonburg, " he said.

Kurtz-Lendner said that when it comes to the conflict, no good will come from pointing fingers.

“As long as people continue to assign blame to each other and say the other side is at fault the reality will never change it will just continue the cycle of violence. I just hope that one-day people can say it’s time to stop blaming and start planning for the future,” he said.

