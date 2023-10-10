Harrisonburg organization seeing increased calls from survivors of domestic violence

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by their partner.

First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence is a Harrisonburg-based nonprofit that helps survivors in the city and Rockingham County with free services like their emergency hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and more.

Executive Director Candy Phillips said calls from survivors have been increasing in recent months.

“Especially this summer into the beginning of fall, we are just seeing a real increase in the number of people who are calling us, seeking services, seeking help, lots of people who are in danger and needing a safe place to go to,” Phillips said.

Phillips said calls for help are not just about physical violence. Survivors or concerned loved ones who reach out to First Step also seek help with mental, verbal, emotional, and financial abuse.

“This happens to so many people. So, please know that if you’re in a situation where you’re not safe you are not alone. We are here, and there are people here who can help you who can listen, please know that we are here to help you and please reach out,” Phillips said.

First Step has a 24/7 hotline available for those in need of help at 540-434-0295. For more information, visit their website here.

