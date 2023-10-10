Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg organization seeing increased calls from survivors of domestic violence

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by their partner.

First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence is a Harrisonburg-based nonprofit that helps survivors in the city and Rockingham County with free services like their emergency hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and more.

Executive Director Candy Phillips said calls from survivors have been increasing in recent months.

“Especially this summer into the beginning of fall, we are just seeing a real increase in the number of people who are calling us, seeking services, seeking help, lots of people who are in danger and needing a safe place to go to,” Phillips said.

Phillips said calls for help are not just about physical violence. Survivors or concerned loved ones who reach out to First Step also seek help with mental, verbal, emotional, and financial abuse.

“This happens to so many people. So, please know that if you’re in a situation where you’re not safe you are not alone. We are here, and there are people here who can help you who can listen, please know that we are here to help you and please reach out,” Phillips said.

First Step has a 24/7 hotline available for those in need of help at 540-434-0295. For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the incident.
Man in hospital after being hit by car in Harrisonburg
Ashlea Slayback
Woman gave cocaine to child multiple times, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warming up into mid week
Church World Service in Harrisonburg signed its first lease, offering a stable, temporary home...
CWS Harrisonburg signs new lease for refugee temporary housing