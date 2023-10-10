Cream of the Crop
JMU’s Davis named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for second time

FILE - James Madison's Sophie Davis during preseason practice
FILE - James Madison's Sophie Davis during preseason practice(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
(WHSV) - James Madison middle blocker Sophie Davis was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, her second time receiving the honor this season.

Davis helped the Dukes sweep Old Dominion in two matches last week.

It’s the third time this season Davis has received a conference honor this season. She was named Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 26. She was named Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12.

JMU returns home to face Georgia State on Thursday.

