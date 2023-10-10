Man in hospital after being hit by car in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a car in Harrisonburg.

According to the City of Harrisonburg, a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that was turning out of a private driveway in the area of Mason Street and Rock Street.

The man was reportedly taken to Sentara RMH, and is expected to be flown to UVA Medical Center, the City says.

