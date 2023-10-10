Mental Health in the medical field

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health was recognized as a Well-being First Champion for Virginia.

Dr. Brian Stisser, Medical Director of Urology and Credentials Chairman for Augusta Health, said through a partnership with Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) they were able to change the credentialing process in order to better address bringing in physicians and practitioners without a stigma around mental health care and treatment.

“It particularly important in the medical industry to make sure we are giving everyone the appropriate time and really acknowledging this is not a weakness,” said Dr. Stisser.

Burnout on the job can mentally impact people in the medical field, said Dr. Stisser.

”The idea is that if you are working long hours, and you are working with people with really troubling conditions and working with their families and working with other practitioners. that there can be a lot of stresses and everyone needs to be able to step away and acknowledge those stresses and finding the right ways to deal with them,” said Dr. Stisser.

Dr. Stisser said they do not want to make people who join the community feel singled out for any mental health issues they have had and to let them know they are supported.

