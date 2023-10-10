Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical damage and emotional scars.

On October 9th, multiple people reported smashed windows and stolen items while at work. Employees at Maple Lane Veterinary Clinic in Weyer’s Cave and TenderCare Veterinary Clinic in Fishersville were missing items ranging from bags and purses to credit cards and social security cards.

Lindsay Atkins was one of the victims, she said they didn’t know anything about the break-in until it was too late.

“We didn’t know anything until our counter girls walked out and they walked in saying our windows were smashed,” Atkins said. “As soon as I went out, I checked if my wallet and check and stuff was there, and it wasn’t. I think we got it worse than some people did, some people didn’t have anything.”

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, these break-ins took place between 7:30 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. Cars that were locked had smashed windows while cars that weren’t locked just had items stolen.

ACSO said car break-ins see an uptick during the holiday months, but this incident was different because of the locations.

Atkins said she had to freeze everything, but the fear of her identity being stolen will never go away.

“In the future like who knows if someone tries to steal my identity in the future,” Atkins said. Someone could have posted it online and sold it or my everything has pretty much been compromised. It’s going to be a lot in the future.”

Atkins said some of her other coworkers had important documents stolen as well. Some victims of these incidents suffered less physical damage, but more emotional connections severed.

Jesse Warren was another victim. She said the bag stolen from her vehicle didn’t have her identification, important documents or wallet but it held something of personal value to her.

“Thankfully I didn’t have my wallet or anything in my bag, but he did steal a big box of embroidery thread,” Walker said. “It has sentimental value to me, it’s one of the things I collect. He also stole a book that I just bought, it’s a shame but I don’t know if I’ll ever get it back.”

Warren said she couldn’t remember what threads she carried with her, but it was a hobby stolen from her. Both Atkins and Warren emphasized the need to avoid leaving important things in your vehicle, especially around the holiday season.

These investigations are still ongoing, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

