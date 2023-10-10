Cream of the Crop
Proposed erroneous tax refund increase in Waynesboro

Waynesboro city council gets rolling on budget schedule; hears from residents about housing...
By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A proposed increase for erroneous tax refunds in Waynesboro will be presented at the city council.

For taxpayers in Waynesboro, whenever personal property tax is wrongly assessed, they can get a refund of up to $2,500 from the treasurer’s office. If their assessed refund is more than that, it becomes a back-and-forth between the taxpayer, the commissioner of the revenue’s office and the city council.

The new proposed ordinance would allow the treasurer’s office to issue up to a $10,000 refund, without the usual process like before.

Sabrina von Schilling, commissioner of the revenue in Waynesboro, said this change will help “streamline” the process for residents.

”What we’re trying to do is make it easier for when we do have to issue those refunds on those erroneous assessments and not have to wait so long to get it on the agenda for city council and then go through the accounting department to get that refund check issued,” Schilling said.

The ordinance is just a proposal, more action will follow at later city council meetings.

