Rockbridge County High School students evacuated

Photo courtesy RCHS
Photo courtesy RCHS(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County High School students and staff have been evacuated to the football stadium out of an abundance of caution, according to the school district.

School administrators are working with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Authorities say there is no active threat.

Student drivers are being released from the stadium to go home and buses are on the way to take students home. Parents were told they could pick up students starting at 1 p.m.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

