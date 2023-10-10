SVEC lineman to compete in International Lineman’s Rodeo

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - A lineman from the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is getting ready to compete in a major competition. Cole Shaffer is a lineman in SVEC’s Mt. Jackson District and on Thursday he’s heading to Kansas City to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo.

“I’ve just always been a competitive person I like sports, all throughout high school I always played sports and this was an opportunity to be able to compete after high school and college sports, things like that. So this was just my next step for competitiveness,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer has been a lineman with SVEC for three years and he’s become quite a pro. Back in May, he placed first in the hurt man event at the state lineman rodeo in Richmond.

“The hurt man rescue is an event, say you have an injured lineman up on the pole that got struck by electricity and someone needs to save them. So you get your tools on as fast as you can, you climb up there, you tie him off and you essentially rescue them,” said Shaffer. “It’s a mental game too, you’ve got to be aware because there are several things you can get deductions on and if you get a deduction you’re pretty much not going to do so well.”

Now Shaffer prepares to take on the best of the best as he’ll be competing against over 300 other linemen in Kansas City. He’s been training hard for the last several months.

“I try to get in the gym a little bit and get in shape because you wouldn’t believe it, I mean this is only hopefully a minute race but it takes a lot of climbing and whatnot,” he said. “It’s kind of a whole body type workout. I mean it’s legs all the way from stepping in and out as fast as you can, arms you’re kind of hitchhiking up in aspect, and once you get there it’s as fast as you can do it but you’ve got to also be aware because when you’re clipping that around if something happens and you miss a clip you’re not attached to anything.”

On Friday Rodeo contestants will take a written test, then on Saturday Shaffer will compete in the hurt man rescue, two mystery events, and of course the speed climb.

“You start with your tools on, and you have a little bag in your mouth with an egg inside of it. You climb up the pole as fast as you can with the bag and egg in your mouth, you get to the top, hang the bag, take the egg out of the bag, put the egg in your mouth, and climb to the bottom without cracking the egg,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said that his favorite part about his job as a lineman is that every day brings something different.

“You might replace a poll one day, you might do underground service, you might do something different every day. I’ve always liked the atmosphere of what a lot of people would be nervous or afraid to climb a poll, I always liked doing stuff like that,” he said. “That’s a lot of our attitudes up here, we’re not trying to one-up anybody but we like trying to take on that challenging atmosphere.”

Shaffer said he is looking forward to competing and representing the Mt. Jackson District.

