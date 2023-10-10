Cream of the Crop
Swoope man set to appear in front of grand jury for animal cruelty

Cody Lee Frost is set to stand in front of a grand jury for one felony count of animal cruelty.
Cody Lee Frost is set to stand in front of a grand jury for one felony count of animal cruelty.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Cody Lee Frost is set to stand in front of a grand jury for one felony count of animal cruelty.

On Oct. 10, Cody Lee Frost had his preliminary hearing for one felony charge of torture/main of a dog or count. After several continuances for legal advisement, both the defendant and prosecutor agreed to a grand jury meeting.

At the grand jury meeting, it will be determined if this case will proceed to trial. If so, WHSV will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more information.

During his preliminary hearing, the Augusta County commonwealth’s attorney revealed that the puppy, Koi, was received by Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge (DDB) after Frost’s mother’s acquaintance rescued Koi. DDB said Koi was in better condition but was going to need special care for the rest of his life.

During the hearing, the Commonwealth’s attorney also said the puppy needed extreme veterinary care and will continue to need vet care.

Some of the issues Koi now faces are:

  • Scarring around his body and face.
  • Sun sensitivity and bald spots.
  • Physical and emotional trauma.
  • And extensive arthritis.

According to the VA Courts website, Frost has a previous criminal record. His convictions include misdemeanor assault and drug possession charges.

DDB said Koi just graduated water therapy and won first place in the “puppy class” at the 61st annual Churchville dog show. Along with that, Koi is expected to be adopted by the foster that has cared for him during this time.

