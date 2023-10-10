Temperatures on the rise before weekend rain

TUESDAY: Mostly clear and cooling quickly into the 50s after sunset. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A light breeze at times will prevent a frost for some but where the breeze lets up, there will be frost. This is going to be more widespread across lower sheltered valleys, and at the base of any hills or terrain. Frost advisories tonight so cover up sensitive plants or bring indoors.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 40s to start. A frosty morning for some areas. Sunny to start the day with increasing clouds by late morning. Cool at times with the clouds in the afternoon but still on the mild side. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon with clouds decreasing late day.

A pleasant evening into the 60s. Clearing and that’s where temperatures cool fast. Another cold night overnight lows into the upper 30s to low 40s. Low spots into the mid 30s with the breeze letting up. This is where we can see some isolated pockets of frost.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start but feeling cold once again with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day and still warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A really nice afternoon. A mild evening with temps in the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some of the cities near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start with temperatures into the 50s. Mostly sunny and warm ahead of our next system. A nice day. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Staying clear early evening and then clouds increase. Mild and pleasant into the 60s for the evening. Breezy at times. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s and turning mostly cloudy.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and a cool start in the morning, into the 50s. Spotty showers in the morning and breezy. Then scattered showers with a few waves of rain into the afternoon. The track of the low will be the deciding factor for how heavy the rain will be. Turning windy into the afternoon. So expect rain with gusty winds into the afternoon and evening. Gusts at times right now 20-25 mph. Highs rising to the 60s by afternoon. Generally in the mid to upper 60s but fluctuating with rain. Overnight lows into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Still watching our next system for timing but most rainfall will exit the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Still some showers across West Virginia and potentially into the Valley. Plenty of clouds for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows into the mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.