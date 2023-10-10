Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a driver hit a daycare center, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS.

Crews were called at 1:45 p.m. to Children’s Nest Learning Center in Blue Ridge after a driver hit the building with a car, injuring four people, three of whom were taken to hospitals. It’s not clear the ages of the victims, but first responders said, “The remaining children are all being reunited with their parents or guardians.”

Virginia State Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Driver hits daycare center in Troutville (Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.