Warming Centers preparing for the colder weather

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brian Edwards, Acting Executive Director and Board Chairman for WARM, says a warming center is a facility where unhoused individuals can stay overnight out of the cold weather.

Edwards said WARM operates from November 20 to April 9.

“Part of our outreach is that we try to provide tents, winter clothes, sleeping bags,” said Edwards.

WARM is hoping to expand their capacity to serve more individuals.

“In past years we have had a capacity of 35. This year we are hoping to service at least 70,” said Edwards.

Edwards said they wish WARM did not have to expand, but the housing market is tough for low income housing.

“Last year during the 2022-2023 season we served 153 people, different individuals throughout the course of the season,” said Edwards.

While they have fundraising events coming up, it can be difficult to get funding and find staff, according to Edwards.

Edwards said they have fundraising events coming up.

“Right now we pretty much have all our sites lined up, right now we are in the process of getting seasonal staff to run the shelter,” said Edwards.

Nate Riddle, Executive Director of Open Doors, said their goal is to reduce injury and death due to cold weather.

“Cold weather injuries between November and April have the potential to really harm individuals,” said Riddle.

Riddle said Open Doors has a resource tent every week and provide warm clothing.

“We are providing those things that bring warmth, whether they be socks, we are starting to receive hats and donations of gloves that we are hoping to provide. hand warmers those are handed out in the shelter season when folks are in the elements during the day,” said Riddle.

Open Doors has at least one clinic every week at their shelter locations, according to Riddle.

“We have a great relationship with Sentara and the suitcase clinic so we can hook them up with those medical resources and of course in an emergency situation our staff are trained to address those issues getting someone to emergency department if that is the appropriate and warranted step,” said Riddle.

Edwards said WARM has had more time this year to expand than in the past, and they are expanding into Staunton.

