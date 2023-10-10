Woman gave cocaine to child multiple times, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain Township woman is accused of giving cocaine to a juvenile and using the drug with and in front of that minor multiple times, court records show.

Colerain Township police charged Ashlea Slayback, 35, with a misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

They say it happened between May and June of this year at her residence in the 2800 block of Hyannis Drive.

It’s not clear in court records how she came to have “control” over the child or the age of the juvenile.

Slayback originally was arrested nearly a month ago, on Sept. 14, on a felony count of child endangering.

Family First Bail Bonds LLC posted her $25,000 bail on Sept. 18, court records show.

Her bond was revoked the following day, however, and she was booked back into the jail shortly after noon.

On Sept. 20, the felony charge was “ignored” by a Hamilton County grand jury, court records show.

Slayback was charged with the new misdemeanor charge of endangering children on Monday, according to her criminal complaint and affidavit.

