Attorney General Jason Miyares visits the Valley on state RV tour

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ RV tour stopped in the Shenandoah Valley Tuesday.

He got a tour of the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.

“To just be able to see both how people lived, how difficult it was and the strength and courage it was that no one had really carved civilization for and do it with their bare hands, it’s amazing to see it and hear the stories and understand this really unknown part of our history,” Attorney General Miyares said.

He said he is a hands-on learner, so being able to see the work that went into expanding Virginia westward is remarkable.

”To be up there and actually see what was built and get a little bit of the sense of the history I think is amazing,” Attorney General Miyares said. “This is an amazing open-air outdoor museum where you get to see the very very best of Virginia, where we came from and I like to say to know where we’re going you have to know where we’ve came from and boy did we come from some pretty remarkable heroes.”

Miyares said the Frontier Culture Museum will be expanding in the coming years adding indoor facilities.

