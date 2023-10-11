Breast Cancer Awareness: Access to Care

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The affordability of healthcare can be a barrier, and at Augusta Health the goal is to take that stress away.

Every Woman’s Life is a program through Augusta Health that offers free mammograms and other breast-related services, along with free cervical services through mobile clinics across Augusta County.

Stefanie Bartley is the case manager for the program and she said spreading awareness is key, so community members know what services are out there.

“I’ve had this program for a little over two years and I’m still very surprised at the number of people in our community that aren’t aware that we have the program, and then when I connect with them they’re like ‘Oh, I wish I would’ve known about you a year ago,” Bartley said.

To be eligible for Every Woman’s Life, one must be uninsured and meet the household income criteria of 250% or less on the federal poverty level guideline.

“Just the few ladies that I’ve had that I’ve had to see through to a breast cancer diagnosis, just knowing that Every Woman’s Life and Augusta Health was able to provide that service to them so that all of those services were covered just takes that one less burden off of them, so that they can deal with their new diagnosis,” Bartley said.

Another resource is the MD Save Program, which is available for those with or without health insurance.

With MD Save, vouchers are available for purchase online for different medical services, and during the month of October mammogram vouchers are discounted.

”Things like screening mammograms are really important for patients to understand if they have any underlying health concerns and we definitely want to make sure that we make it available to them early enough in the process to where they can reduce disease progression and things like that. Preventative maintenance is just as important as an ER visit and we welcome and encourage individuals to seek care and look for the way that we can help them do that financially,” Katie Adams, Administrative Director of the Revenue Cycle at Augusta Health said.

Mammogram vouchers through MD Save are available through October 31st.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.