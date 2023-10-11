Bridgewater defeats Eastern Mennonite in five-set thriller

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater volleyball team defeated Eastern Mennonite 3-2 on Tuesday night in exciting five-set matchup.

The Eagles dominated the first set, winning 25-7. However, Eastern Mennonite bounced back to win set two 25-18.

The next two sets were closely contested. The Eagles took set three 28-26 while the Royals bounced back with a 29-27 win.

Bridgewater ultimately took set five 15-12.

Regan Stills led Bridgewater with 21 kills while Eastern Mennonite was led by Sophia Denby with 17 kills.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.