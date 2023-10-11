Bridgewater improving midtown area with Veterans Park, new pharmacy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is bringing some new life to its midtown area. It’s in the process of building Veterans Park which will honor our country’s heroes. The park isn’t the only change coming to town though, it will be built right next to a new pharmacy that the town has been hoping for for years.

“We’ve been communicating with Lantz Pharmacy out of Stephens City and they actually, we’ve already agreed on everything for the property. That already came to council, and they’ve approved the sale of the property to them, closing should be happening at the end of this month,” said Bridgewater Town Planner Gwen Gottfried.

Bridgewater has been looking to bring a pharmacy back to town for over three years now after Bridgewater Pharmacy closed down back in January 2020. At one point it had an agreement in place with Rite Aid to purchase the old Sergio’s Pizza property, but that deal fell through. Now the need will finally be filled as Lantz Pharmacy has purchased that same property.

The new pharmacy will be called the Midtown Pharmacy and will be somewhat similar to the old Bridgewater Pharmacy as Lantz Pharmacy is not a chain but a neighborhood family pharmacy.

“It’ll be similar, a little bit different, I think it’s going to be a great fit for Bridgewater. I encourage people in the spring to be looking for it and it’s going to have a nice community feel to it I think,” said Gottfried.

The new pharmacy and the new park will go hand in hand.

“We have our Midtown Pharmacy coming next year which we’re really excited about and we wanted to add a beautiful spot to Bridgewater and to the Midtown area and that’s our Veterans Park,” said Gottfried.

Veterans Park is being built right next to the building that will house the pharmacy near the Mt. Crawford Avenue and Main Street Intersection.

“It will be a small pocket park with a wall where people can honor their loved ones by putting plaques on the wall. This is a way to honor the United States by honoring the veterans who have served in our wars,” said Gottfried.

The park will have seals for each branch of the military and will have flowers and trees as well.

“We’re going to have some benches, pavers, an ADA-accessible ramp from the sidewalk, and it’s just going to be a nice small pocket park. Just a way to beautify Main Street and have a meaningful space,” said Gottfried.

The Park and Pharmacy aren’t the only changes coming to the area. The town has also purchased an adjacent property for a future road project.

“We are working on just improvements to midtown in general. So the Mount Crawford Avenue light behind us, we will have a Midtown Connector coming through this light and behind the property, this is several years out,” said Gottfried.

Veterans Park is expected to be completed by the end of November while the Midtown Pharmacy will open in the spring of 2024.

