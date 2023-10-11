Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater preparing for high-powered Randolph-Macon offense

The Eagles return home to face Randolph-Macon
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater football team returns home to the Jopson Athletic Complex for the first time since Sept. 16 when they host Randolph-Macon.

The Eagles are on a roll, winners of four consecutive games since dropping the season opener to Susquehanna. Bridgewater is coming off a 24-10 victory at Shenandoah in which the Eagles only allowed 29 rushing yards.

“To really go through the last two weeks and limit the run game the way that we have, our defense has stepped up in a major way,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn.

Bridgewater will have their hands full this week against Randolph-Macon. They’ll be facing an offense that’s averaging 58 points per game while only allowing 10 points per game. If you thought the Yellow Jackets offensive outburst is just this year, it’s not. The Randolph-Macon hasn’t scored less than 30 points since the 2021 season.

Randolph-Macon features quarterback Drew Campanale. Nick Hale is the team’s leading rusher with 407 yards and 10 touchdowns. David Wallis, who Lemn describes as dynamic, is the team’s leading receiver with 21 catches for 474 yards to go with five touchdowns.

Lemn says the key to the game is going to come down to third down.

“Can we stay on the field on offense and get off the field on defense,” said Lemn. “They’re a team that controls the ball. Has a great amount of time of possession. If we can win those battles, it would be really critical.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 2 p.m.

