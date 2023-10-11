Dayton Tornado- 1979

Cream of the Crop
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - A strong cold front moved across the state on October 2, 1979. This led to widespread storms and several were severe. Three tornadoes were recorded that day. One was just west of Martinsburg, WV. Another was in Buckingham County, Virginia and the third was in Dayton, Virginia in Rockingham County.

In Dayton this tornado traveled 1.1 miles and was rated an F-1 which means winds were between 73-112 mph. The location in the newspaper is described as being along rt. 737 west.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado took off the tops of trees, then hit an unoccupied trailer and that was owned by Lloyd Armentrout. That trailer was “picked up and flipped over and some larger pieces were carried 50 yard north.” There were indentations left in the ground from the trailer. Thankfully no one was home at the time.

October 2, 1979 tornado path
October 2, 1979 tornado path(Maxuser | WHSV)

This is a tell tale sign of a tornado, NWS describes smaller pieces of debris from that trailer being found about a half mile away. When debris is carried away, that’s a clear sign of a tornado.

Other witnesses like Louella Black had windows knocked out by the storm as the tornado traveled near several homes. Ms. Black told the newspaper she “heard an awful noise. the high wind only lasted about two minutes.”

Several trees in the area were also taken down or uprooted by the tornado.

That same cold front moved through New England the following day and led to an extremely powerful and devastating tornado in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

It was only about a week later, when a stronger cold front moved through the area and this led to the regions earliest snowfall on record.

Earliest Snow on Record
Halloween snow of October 2011

WHSV Weather