The earliest snow on record: October 10, 1979

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early October is supposed to be when the leaves change in the area. But in early October 1979 temperatures went from the low 70s, into the low 30s within about 12 hours. This all happened with a powerful cold front that came through the area on the night of Tuesday, October 9th. According to weather watcher Clayton Towers at the time, “The rain started mixing with snow around 1 a.m. and turned completely to snow by 2:15 a.m.”

By the morning of October 10th, 1979, the Dale Enterprise Station near Harrisonburg recorded 8 inches of snow. This is the earliest snowfall on record for Harrisonburg and our weather stations in the area.

Harrisonburg wasn’t the only place to see snow. Staunton recorded 7 inches of snow which is the earliest snowfall on record for the city. Luray, Highland County, the Allegheny Mountains, and even Charlottesville all recorded snow as well. There are some photos attached below from the Daily News Record. We are still looking for more local photos from this event. If you have any you can send them in to Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz, CLICK HERE.

The snow fell as part of a strong cold front so ahead of the storm, on Tuesday highs were in the upper 60s to low 70s. But once that cold front crossed, temperatures dropped quickly. In the overnight hours heavy wet snow fell and many woke up to not just a surprise snow, but to no power.

The heavy wet snow on top of trees still full of leaves led to thousands of power outages. This also led to trees coming down and many large branches buckling under the weight of the snow.

The Canaan Valley in West Virginia recorded 12″ of snow. Snowshoe recorded 9″ of snow. The mountains covered in snow, also had numerous down trees and limbs. Many back roads were blocked by the down trees and it took a long time to clear the broken limbs and what was left behind.

Just the week before, a powerful cold front led to a tornado in Dayton in Rockingham County.

