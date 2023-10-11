Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - A good Samaritan is missing in California after he jumped into a river to help a mother and her 5-year-old daughter whose SUV went into the water.

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the search when darkness fell. The search will resume Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol says calls for a vehicle in the water came in Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, a group of people were already there, trying to help a mother and her 5-year-old daughter whose SUV had gone off the road.

“It sounds like a very short period of time had elapsed from when the car was visible and then no longer visible,” said Rick Schmier with the CHP.

The mother worked to get her and her child up on the rear hatch of the SUV before it fully submerged, authorities said. Those trying to help managed to get the girl to shore first.

Witnesses say one of the good Samaritans then went back into the water to get the mother, but she had gone underwater and was no longer visible.

The mother was later found on the shoreline a short distance downstream with major injuries, but the man who jumped in to save her has not been found.

“I saw pretty much aftermath. I didn’t see the people pull the kid out and the woman out. It’s not my part to say it for him, but I’m glad he did it, especially for the child and the mother. But he seems like a good guy. He just jumped in,” witness Anthony Amari said.

As the sheriff’s office searches for the missing man, the CHP is looking into what caused the crash. The mother was reportedly driving on a bridge when, for unknown reasons, she went down an embankment, hit a tree and went into the river.

“The whole thing is under investigation at this point. We don’t even know why the traffic collision occurred. We just know that the vehicle went off the roadway and ultimately ended up in the river,” Schmier said.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital following the incident. The girl was not injured.

