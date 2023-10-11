Harmful bacteria levels in Shenandoah River down due to lack of rainfall

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah River’s waterways saw their lowest level of harmful bacteria in eight years this year due to the significant lack of rainfall.

The Environmental Integrity Project tracks pollution levels in the Shenandoah River and this year 40% of the locations sampled had levels of fecal bacteria that made the water unsafe to swim in.

“Last year we had more like 80% of the testing locations had levels of bacteria that would be unsafe for swimming, the year before that it was 60%, the year before that it was 72%,” said Tom Pelton, Communications Director for the Environmental Integrity Project.

The harmful E. Coli bacteria in the water comes from runoff of manure, fertilizers, and sediments which is why rainfall is the biggest factor.

“If people are swimming or tubing in the river, which I love to bring my daughters tubing and swimming in the Shenandoah River all the time, but you can get sick if you’re mouth is open and you take a mouthful of water. You can get sick if you ingest some of this E. Coli bacteria,” said Pelton.

Water quality has been a big issue for the Shenandoah River over the years because of farm runoff.

“About two decades ago the state of Virginia promised the EPA that it would require 95% of its cattle farms to fence their animals out of streams to prevent manure from getting into streams and sediment from getting into streams. But when we looked into it in a report about five years ago we found that about 81% of farms were not doing this,” said Pelton.

Pelton said that it is very important for farmers to put barriers up to prevent livestock from contaminating waterways, especially in years with higher rainfall.

“A good nutrient management plan for a farm sets up a buffer, an area of perhaps 100 feet sometimes perhaps 50 feet from the river in some areas where you’re not supposed to apply the manure. So that there is kind of a buffer between the fertilized area and the waterway,” he said.

Fortunately, Pelton said that in recent years the number of farmers who are putting up streamside fences and other buffers has increased. In 2022 the Virginia General Assembly approved $265 million for farmers to have access to streamside fencing and other best management practices.

“626 farmers across the state signed up for these clean water projects like streamside fencing and planting trees alongside streams on farms in the year that ended July 1st, including 33 in Augusta and Rockingham Counties,” said Pelton. “That’s what we need to see more of is farmers stepping up and often farmers can get 100% reimbursement. If they install a fence on their farm to keep their livestock out of a stream or out of a river, they’ll get 100% reimbursement, sometimes more than 100% reimbursement.”

The runoff of fertilizer and sediments can also cause harmful algal blooms on the river. You can learn more and view an interactive map that charts the safety of the Shenandoah Valley’s waterways here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.