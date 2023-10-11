Cream of the Crop
HCPS, RCPS staff discuss strategies for reading instruction

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - In September, the Virginia Department of Education released their 2022-23 Assessment Results. The biggest issue? Persistent learning loss in reading and math.

According to the data, more than half of 3rd through 8th graders in the state either failed or are at risk of failing their reading SOL exam. A major reason for that, the lack of in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGaheysville Elementary School reading specialists Heather Gigliotti Jordan Lam, and reading assistant Amanda Zimbro said it is something they work to address each day.

“It was important to have something in place where we could actually engage them in learning again, and reteach them how to listen in a classroom setting and how to become readers and writers and really good thinkers again,” Gigliotti said.

The trio works with K-5th graders in small groups and one-on-one sessions.

“We work on phonemic awareness and phonological awareness, so what they’re hearing we also work on letters and sounds, building words, spelling,” Lam said.

All of those lessons are then put into practice through reading comprehension and preparing students for testing at upper-grade levels.

In Harrisonburg City Public Schools, reading specialists work similarly with students in schools throughout the division. In the event a student has a learning disability that could impact reading such as dyslexia, advisor Carrie Martell with the division’s Multi-tiered System of Support is there to provide guidance to both the family and faculty.

“Not every student who struggles at the phonological level of reading that we would likely call dyslexia requires special education services some do, of course, we need to address their needs in high-intensity interventions. However there are other students who can be supported by less-intensive interventions within a public school setting as well,” Martell said.

Gigliotti said in RCPS when a faculty member or parent is concerned they will come to the reading specialists with concerns. The team then comes together and discusses where the student is at skill-wise, which is then presented to a larger group of faculty and the parents. If after a six-week session of lessons, there has been little progress made the student then goes to the division’s Student Study Committee which provides a more in-depth look from experts in RCPS.

“Our teachers have been trained in working with students independently at all levels and individualizing instruction. I think that because of the resources that we’ve been given and the level of expertise we’re developing, reading is changing in Rockingham County for the better and our students are becoming stronger,” Gigliotti said.

In both RCPS and HCPS, there are many students who are bilingual or speak English as a second language, which can also be a challenge with early literacy.

“Those students could have disabilities just as commonly as a student who is an English speaker only. So we have to ensure that we’re providing all of the languages supports that they need to learn English while also ensuring that they’re getting high-quality evidence-based literacy instruction as well,” Martell said.

In September, Governor Glenn Youngkin launched the ALL IN VA plan, to address COVID-19-era absenteeism and learning loss in schools.

