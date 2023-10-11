James Madison looks to avoid repeating history against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program didn’t just dip their toe into FBS football.

They made a splash!

The Dukes jumped out to a 5-0 start in 2022, earning their way into the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in school history. Things couldn’t have been better in Harrisonburg.

Until they weren’t.

That next week, the Dukes would travel to Georgia Southern, ultimately losing 45-38. The Eagles’ Kyle Vantrease threw for a school record 578 yards with four touchdown passes, including the a go-ahead 22-yard score to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining. Georgia Southern fans stormed the field, elated over the outcome.

Even a year later, it’s a loss that stings within the JMU locker room. Defensive lineman Jamree Kromah says what stands out is not necessarily Georgia Southern winning the matchup.

It’s how the Dukes played.

JMU turned the ball over four times in last season’s matchup against Georgia Southern. The Dukes also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.

“I feel like as a team, we really beat ourselves,” said Kromah. “There’s a lot of mistakes that happened that I feel on special teams, offense and defense that really cost us big time. Later on in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, we beat ourselves.”

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was asked if he’s using last season’s loss as motivation to fire up the team this week.

“I’d be crazy if I didn’t. We were all sick after the game,” said Cignetti. “Not that we disrespected Georgia Southern because that wasn’t it at all. The way the game started out, we had a chance to really do something and we let it slip out of our hands.”

One player who wasn’t apart of last year’s team is Ty Son Lawton. However, the running back understands how much this game means to his teammates.

“They talk about it all the time,” says Lawton. “I know it means a lot to the team. That means it means a lot to me as well.”

If JMU wins on Saturday, not only do they get revenge on a painful loss from a season ago but they’d also accomplish something they didn’t achieve last season.

6-0.

“I feel like the team really got the message that this is personal,” said Kromah. “This is what’s really going to fuel us big time. We just take that in practice, get prepared, and make sure we’re ready for Saturday.”

Green, others recognized by College Football Network

James Madison defensive end Jalen Green was named the Midseason Defensive Lineman of the Year by the College Football Network.

Green has 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, both already career highs for the senior.

In addition, JMU’s defensive line was named the midseason defensive line of the year.

Defensive lineman James Carpenter was also named to Midseason All-America First Team. Receiving honorable mentions were Kamara and defensive back D’Angelo Ponds.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.