Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run

Downtown Staunton
Downtown Staunton(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says it responded to a call Tuesday for a hit-and-run on East Beverley Street.

Stg. Butch Shifflett, Public Information Officer, said a Staunton Public Works Employee working on a trash truck was hit. They were transported to Augusta Health by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad for injuries.

The driver, Dorothy Thomas was arrested and charged with Hit-and-Run of a person, which is a felony, and driving with a suspended license, according to Stg. Shifflett.

“By leaving the scene of a crash, it now becomes a felony because there was an injured person,” said Stg. Shifflett.

He said it is important to stay at the scene of an accident and contact 911.

“If an individual is involved in a crash just stay at the scene, call 911, even if it is a minor crash, wounded out there, exchange information and just assist with the process,” said Stg. Shifflett.

Stg. Shifflett said to use caution when driving and be aware of everyone on the road.

