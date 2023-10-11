Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released more details about the fatal crash that happened on October 10, in Fishersville.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tinkling Springs Road and Ramsey Road at around 8:33 a.m., according to the VSP. The VSP says a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling south and reportedly failed to stop at a red light. Police say as it went into the intersection, it collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla that was heading east on Ramsey Road.

According to the VSP, the impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road into a ditch and then up an embankment.

The driver of the Toyota, 68-year-old Brenda K. Diaz-Villalobos of Staunton, died at the scene, the VSP says. The driver of the Nissan, 37-year-old Christopher S. Allen of Nellysford, suffered minor injuries, and the VSP says he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Virginia State Police say the crash is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

