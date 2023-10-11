VHSL Golf State Championships Results

(WHSV) - Several golfers from across The Valley were scattered across The Commonwealth competing in the VHSL Golf State Championships Monday and Tuesday.

In Class 3, Wilson Memorial finished in sixth place, shooting 40-over as a team at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Western Albemarle won the team event at 2-over.

Individually, Wilson Memorial’s Chase Snyder shot 2-over 74. Spotswood’s Jack Baugher shot 4-over 76.

In Class 2, Fort Defiance finished in seventh place, shooting 73-over at Great Oaks Country Club. Lee High School won the team event at 30-over. Isaac Marshall shot 11-over for the Indians.

In individuals, notables competing included Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher and Central’s Brady Barr.

In Class 1, no schools qualified for the team event at Great Oaks Country Club. However, Buffalo Gap had two players competing individually, Kasey Fitzgerald and Garrett Gregory.

