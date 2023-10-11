Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the incident.
Man in hospital after being hit by car in Harrisonburg
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating
At least 2-3 weeks from now is the earliest we could see frost.
Frost for some across the area Tuesday night

Latest News

Mona Cho, of Redondo Beach, Calif., speaks during a "Girls Leading Change" event to honor...
Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities
The Environmental Integrity Project tracks pollution levels in the Shenandoah River and this...
Harmful bacteria levels in Shenandoah River down due to lack of rainfall
Israel is at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks.
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust