Water main break in Harrisonburg being repaired, Public Works says

Rockingham County Public Works says they are working to repair a water main break, and have given an update on when water should be restored.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Works says they are working to repair a water main break, and have given an update on when water should be restored.

According to Public Works, the water man break happened on Route 33 east near the Penn Laird and Crossroads area. It is possible that customers to the east and south of Harrisonburg City could experience low water pressure or water loss while crews are working to repair the line, Public Works said in a Facebook post.

An update was given at 1:30 p.m. that said as long as they don’t run in to any issues water should be restored within five hours. That would be around 6:30 p.m., according to Public Works.

Rockingham County Public Works is asking people to try to avoid the area while work is being done to restore water.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

