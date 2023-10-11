Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Wilson Fauber decides to not attend candidate forum amid possible threats

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, a candidate forum was held for the special election seat up for grabs on Staunton City Council at Marquis Memorial UMC.

Wilson Fauber and Adam Campbell are running for the seat, Campbell was the only one to answer questions at the forum.

Both candidates had initially confirmed to attend Tuesday’s forum, but Monday night Fauber decided to back out of this particular questionnaire.

In a post on his campaign Facebook page, Fauber wrote in part ... he wasn’t participating due to an increased concern over safety.

He wrote, “My decision is based on the continued vitriol occurring on social media and direct threat of potential violence.”

In an email sent to WHSV, Fauber’s campaign manager states his, “campaign team has received information, which we deem credible, that an act/or acts of violence could occur either inside or outside the event site.”

It said the campaign team, along with Fauber have been in contact with local law enforcement regarding the possible threats.

WHSV spoke with Fauber Tuesday, he said he cannot comment at this time, but he plans to continue his campaign all the way to election day.

WHSV also asked Campbell at the candidate forum about the situation, he said he doesn’t wish to comment at this time.

We will have full interviews with both candidates leading up to election night both on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Multiple cars were broken at veterinary clinics across Augusta County leaving both physical...
Multiple cars broken into at vet clinics in Augusta County
Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the incident.
Man in hospital after being hit by car in Harrisonburg
Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged

Latest News

Attorney General Jason Miyares visits the Valley on state RV tour
Wilson Fauber decides to not attend candidate forum amid possible threats
Dayton, VA
Dayton Tornado- 1979
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Mental Health in the medical field
Mental Health in the medical field