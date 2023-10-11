Wilson Fauber decides to not attend candidate forum amid possible threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, a candidate forum was held for the special election seat up for grabs on Staunton City Council at Marquis Memorial UMC.

Wilson Fauber and Adam Campbell are running for the seat, Campbell was the only one to answer questions at the forum.

Both candidates had initially confirmed to attend Tuesday’s forum, but Monday night Fauber decided to back out of this particular questionnaire.

In a post on his campaign Facebook page, Fauber wrote in part ... he wasn’t participating due to an increased concern over safety.

He wrote, “My decision is based on the continued vitriol occurring on social media and direct threat of potential violence.”

In an email sent to WHSV, Fauber’s campaign manager states his, “campaign team has received information, which we deem credible, that an act/or acts of violence could occur either inside or outside the event site.”

It said the campaign team, along with Fauber have been in contact with local law enforcement regarding the possible threats.

WHSV spoke with Fauber Tuesday, he said he cannot comment at this time, but he plans to continue his campaign all the way to election day.

WHSV also asked Campbell at the candidate forum about the situation, he said he doesn’t wish to comment at this time.

We will have full interviews with both candidates leading up to election night both on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.