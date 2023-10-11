Cream of the Crop
‘Worlds at Work’ expo for middle school students in the Valley

Students from across the Valley came to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds to learn about...
By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students from across the Valley came to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds to learn about different career paths in the Shenandoah Valley.

On Oct. 11, seventh-grade students came to explore career opportunities from different “career clusters.” These clusters ranged from medical/science to A/V management and communications. Students went to different booths to experience and hear different jobs offered near their hometowns.

Eric Fitzgerald was one of the organizers of the event. He said the entire premise behind “Worlds at Work” was to give students a head start and “seed” as they grow up to determine their life path.

“You always feel very uplifted because so many times you hear things like ‘kids aren’t focused’ but these kids are focused,” Fitzgerald said. “The upcoming generation of students, I think we are going to be in very good hands. These guys are going to be the future, so that’s why it’s worth investing in our students.”

Some of the booths handed out freebies and offered interactive lessons like learning the correct method of CPR. These hands-on experiences coupled with guided questions for kids to ask to learn more about the careers the vendors had.

“These are just the kind of things we want to show kids that it isn’t just about going to college and getting a four-year degree,” Fitzgerald said. “There are tons of credentials, a lot of different things, a lot of different pathways we call them. You certainly don’t have to leave the Shenandoah Valley to end up with a job in the field you are interested in.”

Fitzgerald said these conversations and activities could lead to children researching more about these jobs and discussing them with their parents. He said seventh grade is the most optimal time to give children these lessons because of their development stage.

