Antique mall owner chases, catches thief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 62-year-old antique mall owner is sending a message to potential shoplifters: don’t let her age deceive you.

If you’re looking for Halloween decorations or just about anything else, odds are good you can find it at Sue’s Junk & Antique Mall.

“We’ve got something for everybody,” the owner of the business, Sue Bench, said.

Bench opened the location in June in an old grocery store building on Camden Road, located in Huntington’s Westmoreland community.

“This has been my dream,” she said. “I just can’t let people come in here and pick up stuff and just walk out with it without doing anything.”

Last Tuesday, she watched on her security monitors as a woman filled up a buggy with items, and then she got a bag and filled it up. She says the suspect left the store with the items without paying.

Bench says she followed the thief outside and chased her around the area several minutes, determined to get the stolen items back.

She said she was running as fast as she could go in her sandals.

Bench says the suspect finally ran out of breath and gave up.

“I was like ‘I want my stuff,’ and I got my bag and hoofed it back over here,” Bench said.

Bench says she was on the phone with 911 as she was chasing the suspect, and police arrived and charged her with shoplifting.

She’s hoping to spread the word anyone who underestimates her speed, endurance, and intolerance of crime does so at their own risk.

“I have the right to go after them to get my stuff back,” she said. “I’ve got 167 people selling in here right now, and it’s their stuff I’m trying to protect and look out for them, too.”

