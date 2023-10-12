Crozet Elementary School teacher’s method helping students with special needs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One special education teacher in Albemarle County is making a big difference in her students’ lives.

Ashley Henderson has been a teacher at Crozet Elementary School for seven years, and parents say she is making a difference in their children’s’ ability to learn, as well as their at-home behavior.

“It’s been life-changing, to say the least,” Ashely Apperson said Thursday, October 12.

Apperson’s 10-year-old son attends CES. She says they were struggling with his behavior back in January.

“We had a rough beginning,” the mother said. “A lot of uncontrollable behaviors, big feelings, not really wanting to come to school.”

Then, she learned her son was eligible to join Autism Base. Apperson says Henderson has helped her son learn how to better communicate.

“With Ashley’s help, they have come up with ways for him to not have to verbally say how he’s feeling or what he needs,” Apperson said. “He has been having a lot better days than hard days, and that’s been amazing for us.”

Henderson says her teaching method is focused on expectations: “There are expectations in almost every area, with everything that they do in the room,” the teacher said.

Spaces for activity, play, cooling down all help her students regulate their emotions.

“What’s their trigger, identifying it with them, and then working through that with them to regulate their emotions, figure out what strategies can they apply to not be so upset, or to calm down when that happens again,” Henderson said.

“She collaborates with families so that they use the same language, so that the things that the students are learning here at school, life skills are transferable at home,” Principle Staci England said.

The Autism Base allows Albemarle County children with special needs to go to their local school, instead of private.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.