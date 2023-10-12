Fall Foliage Update: 10-12-2023

(WHSV) - The fall foliage is looking spectacular in West Virginia and many areas are at peak now. The color is starting to pop more in Highland county but we still haven’t reached peak. It’s a beautiful drive into Monterey and the best color is going to be around Hightown and west.

Peak won’t be until next week for Highland.

@WHSVaubs scenic highlands today. Other parts have a way to go. pic.twitter.com/g9qfLrlYKr — William Groah (@WGroah) October 7, 2023

Tucker county is still vibrant with color from the Canaan Valley and the color has not peaked yet in Blackwater canyon. This will still look great over the next week as the color trickles to the lower elevations.

The Highland scenic highway is a great spot. This will be beautiful into the next week and the color along rt. 250 westof highland color is at peak now, over cheat mountain.

West Virginia foliage this evening. Sugar maples dotted with spruce and birch. 🍁



📍Cheat Mtn, WV 10/7 pic.twitter.com/V3N6CqAgTY — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 8, 2023

The Germany Valley and Seneca Rocks area are moderate with color and likely will peak in the 5-10 days.

Spruce knob is past peak and Dolly Sods is just past peak. The color is starting to trickly down elevations around and below 3,000′.

Afternoon update. Snowshoe is amazing. That's all @snowshoemtn

Took the hike around the lake and it's just stunning pic.twitter.com/lKyJEwhoYU — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 6, 2023

Skyline drive is still patchy with color, but reports are the best color right now is in the northern district. Typically parts of the Blue Ridge and Skyline drive don’t peak until after mid-month. But we may still be 1-2 weeks away from peak.

The rain and wind this weekend will once again take down more leaves- and wet leaves can be slippery on the roads.

THE WEEKEND RAIN AND CLOUDS

Unfortunately we will have some rain and wind over the weekend. This will take down some leaves but any down leaves can be slippery so use caution while driving, especially on mountain roads. Visibility will also be low at times into at least Monday along the mountains.

Weather slowly improves Tuesday but more so Wednesday next week. You’ll also start to see more of a turn across the Virginia Highlands. Keep in mind the drought has been more severe in Virginia this year so there will be more leaf drop across the Virginia Highlands.

Seneca Skyway Drive

Here is the drive suggestion from the Elkins-Randolph County tourism:

We’re also teaming up with a new website, Explorefall.com so make sure to check this website especially for locations outside of our area.

This website was put together by East Coast Storm chasers, photographers and Meteorologists who love fall. Their foliage forecast is based off of weather, and not just elevation. This makes it extremely unique. This will also help with the foliage forecast this year since the drought will lead to irregular dates and weather is a factor with the change.

NEW 3-D Blue Ridge Map

Here’s a new way to look at the average peak fall color dates for the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This map is from Explorefall.com and it’s interactive. Now these dates will vary based on the weather and drought but it’s a nice timeline for the Blue Ridge.

So when you see some great fall color, you can send in your photos here: We want to see views or pockets or color, not just a single tree. One tree doesn’t tell the story of how the color change is coming along in an area.

Take a look at average peak foliage dates (this will be slightly different year to year and varies based on weather), fall wildfire season and daylight loss. There’s a lot to do in our area for fall, check out one of the local scenic chair lifts, links below at the bottom.

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- WEST VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

FALL WILDFIRE SEASON

Fall fire season for Virginia and West Virginia (WHSV)

RESPECTING NATURE WHEN YOU’RE OUT LEAF PEEPING OR HIKING

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT

What better way to see the beautiful fall colors than a scenic chairlift. Check out the links below for price and days available.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.