First SAW Housing Summit to address housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Oct.11-12 was the first SAW Housing Summit, where community members and organizations discussed housing issues in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro area.

Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, said on the first day some of the topics discussed were, what is known about the housing community, what other communities in Virginia are doing to improve housing, and how to improve the connection between health and housing.

On the second day, there were discussion on what the community could look like in the future and how it can get there.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge was one of the four organizations that hosted the summit. The other organizations were Augusta Health, Valley Community Services Board, and The Central Shenandoah District Planning Commission, said Layman.

“A group of us began to think about housing and what can be done. We also began to hear conversations about housing popping up all over the community, but those conversations were not connecting with one and another, so we though the very best first step we can take is bring those conversations together, to see if we can’t began moving in the same direction,” said Layman.

He said a lack of accessibility to quality housing will negatively impact the community.

“It is going to hinder our economic growth. We have already shown on day one of our summit that has an tremendous impact on the health of the community and the future and well-being of the youth in the community,” said Layman.

Lydia Campbell, Community-Based Services Manager for the Valley Community Services Board, said “We learned that housing is health care and we learned that 55 percent of things that drive someone’s health status are social determinant of health.”

Homelessness severely impacts all areas of someone’s health, according to Campbell.

“It is kind of silly for us to expect someone who is suffering from severe mental illness or substance use disorder or some other kind of other health condition that they would be able to move forward on pursuing treatment or doing the things their providers have suggested for them to do if they don’t have a safe place to live,” said Campbell.

Campbell said she does not want the conversations to stop after the summit.

“What we are doing today is coming up with these dream ideas of what do we want our community to look like in ten years and if we are going to solve this problem how are we going to do that,” said Campbell.

Layman said he was happy with the turnout and that it was amazing to see the enthusiasm for doing something around this topic.

“It was tremendous when we saw yesterday we had every seat filled. About 200 people from all sectors of our community to come together and participate in the conversation,” said Layman.

Campbell said the passion needs to continue after the summit ends.

“We have to continue the conversation, we have to continue the excitement and the passion that we have felt for the last day and a half.”

Layman said one of the things they hope to come from the summit is a core group of people who will meet regularly and work together across communities to bring ideas to the rest of the community.

