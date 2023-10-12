Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA holds “Empty the Shelter” event

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This month, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA has been hosting an “Empty the Shelter” event to help animals find their forever homes.

Huck Nowez, the shelter’s executive director, says they are overrun with animals. According to Nowez, there are over 100 dogs and 330 cats in their care.

With an abundance of cats, Nowez hopes to focus on feline adoptions. Luckily, he’s received assistance from an unnamed donor.

“We’ve had so many cats coming in that are taking quite a bit of time to get adopted out,” he said, “We were fortunate enough to have an anonymous donor step forward and say: ‘I’ll pay the adoption fees for the cats, don’t worry about charging fees for them. you just focus on finding homes for them.’”

The “Empty the Shelter” event continues throughout the week, with a feline adoption event at the Harrisonburg Pet Smart on Saturday, October 14th. In addition to waived adoption fees for adult cats, adoption fees for kittens have been reduced to $25, and $50 for adult dogs.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Virginia Organizing pushes for housing reform
Pickleball fundraiser happening to bring new playground to Basye area
Pickleball fundraiser happening to bring new playground to Basye area
Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA holds “Empty the Shelter” event