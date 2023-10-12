Heavy police presence at A+ Mart in Downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was a heavy police presence and caution tape around the A+ Mart on Main Street in Harrisonburg late Wednesday night.

Harrisonburg Police Department told WHSV it was investigating an altercation with injury. That is all the information we have at the moment.

As of 11:30 p.m., HPD was still working to establish the crime scene.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

