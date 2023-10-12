Man arrested after knife altercation injures two in Harrisonburg, HPD says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says a man has been arrested after multiple people suffered knife wounds on North Main Street.

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says officers responded to the 300 block of North Main Street on Oct. 11 and the HPD says when they arrived they found two people with injuries from a knife. The HPD says the victims and suspect knew each other, and they believe the altercation stemmed from a disagreement that happened earlier in the day.

A description of the alleged suspect was sent out, and an officer with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reportedly saw the suspect a few blocks from where the altercation took place, according to the HPD. The HPD identified the suspect as 26-year-old George Caison, who the HPD says was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged aggravated malicious wounding.

The HPD says Caison is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

One of the victims needed air transport to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries, and the HPD says he is currently in stable condition. The other victim was transported to Sentara RMH for treatment and was later released, according to the HPD.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact HPD Detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437- 2669. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

