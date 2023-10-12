Navigating the job market

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to a newsletter by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 2.5% which is 0.3 points lower than August of 2022.

Tristan Walters, Operations Director for the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, said there is still a lot of jobs but not a lot of people to fill them and it can be a little harder to find specialized jobs.

“It is still a pretty good job market considering everything that is going on, but specialized jobs can take a lot longer than others,” said Walters.

Walters said It can be stressful to finding a job, but there is a lot of protentional to change career paths.

“The jobs that tend to be laying off are very different than the jobs that are out there available for people so, the career switchers are kind of what is going to benefit right now,” said Walters.

Virginia Career Works says they see a little increase in traffic this time of year, Walters said it has been steady the last few months.

“AI is a new tool employers are using to scan resumes and if you resume does not have the exact wording or language the system can sometimes kick you out, even though you are a qualified candidate,” said Walters.

Walters said while they do see some people who’s work history can get in the way of their job search, but depending on the job you are going after, it may not be as much of a factor.

“You can have gaps in your employment, you just need to know what to say in those gaps depending on the circumstance,” said Walters.

Walters said if you’re looking for a job, to apply purposefully.

“It is easy to run through indeed and hit apply now, apply now, apply now, on everything but your resume wont fit those positions if you have a basic resume. So really taking the time to look through the job description, adjust things on your resume to make it fit that job description if you are a qualified candidate,” said Walters.

If you have applied for a job and have not heard back, Walters said, it is appropriate to send one follow-up email to the employers.

