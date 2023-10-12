Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says

Latest News

Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise before weekend rain
The Harrisonburg Police Department says Caison is currently being held at the...
Man arrested after knife altercation injures two in Harrisonburg, HPD says