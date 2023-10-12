New amendment proposed to Waynesboro’s animal ordinances

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, changes were introduced to Waynesboro’s animal ordinances.

After months of deliberations, a new amendment to the ordinance was introduced. This proposed amendment would change the daily fees in Waynesboro.

“There’s a little bit in the ordinance about how we convert the penalties for violating the animal codes, say animals running at large or an animal found without a license are now civil penalties,” Michael Hamp, Waynesboro City Manager said.

As the ordinance stands, it’s $15 for an animal redeemed within 24 hours and $35 for anything after the first 24 hours.

The change adds a more general language stating the shelter can charge reasonable costs for the care of the animals.

Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton use the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, but each locality has its own set of animal ordinances.

“When the shelter board develops and adopts a budget for the shelter we would have a bottom-line expenditure number, we would divide that number by the number of animal days in the shelter and we would come up with a unit cost that way,” Hamp said.

He said they estimate that cost will be between $15 to $20.

”We do on a fairly regular basis have the need to shelter animals that are involved in the court and in those cases, the animal’s stay might be up to 30 days or 90 days ... we think it’s just an order to do this have the ability to charge the animal owner for those costs,” Hamp said.

This proposal will go back in front of the Waynesboro City Council at its regular business meeting later this month for a vote.

