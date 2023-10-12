Pickleball fundraiser happening to bring new playground to Basye area

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - A new playground is coming to Basye.

“We’re actually raising money for a new community playground that will be over by the library here on Bryce that will serve the Basye, Orkney Springs and Mount Jackson community,” Rebecca Harrigal, member of the Basye-Bryce Mountain Lions Club said.

With plans to build near the Basye-Orkney Springs library, organizers hope to take advantage of the link between the library and the playground.

”This community is in need of a children’s recreation center,” Harrigal said. “But we’re also hoping that the playground will have some library connections in it for the children to encourage reading.”

Bryce Resort, Basye-Orkney Springs Library, and the Basye-Bryce Mountain Lions Club will host a pickleball tournament on Oct 28-29 as its first big fundraiser for the playground.

“It will include several events, mixed doubles, men’s and women’s doubles as well as an unusual little din tournament,” Harrigal said.

Below are the QR codes to sign up or donate to the pickleball tournament for the playground.

“The resort has been incredibly supportive of this, they’re providing the land for the playground and the tournament themselves they’re providing the prizes and the prizes will be golf passes and ski passes,” Harrigal said.

During Oktober Fest at Bryce Resort this weekend, a life-size Barbie box will be on display for a photo opportunity as another fundraiser for the playground.

