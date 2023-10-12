Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Police: Henrico Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed in head by inmate

Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being stabbed while on duty Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.

“Once on scene, officers learned a Sheriff’s Deputy had reportedly been stabbed in the head area by an inmate. The deputy was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise before weekend rain
The Harrisonburg Police Department says Caison is currently being held at the...
Man arrested after knife altercation injures two in Harrisonburg, HPD says
Virginia Organizing pushes for housing reform
Virginia Organizing pushes for housing reform
Cats that were rescued from a large-scale breeder case on Monday in Chesterfield Co., Va., by...
110 cats taken from Chesterfield breeder after animals found in ‘serious danger’